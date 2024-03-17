Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($6.35) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CYCC opened at $2.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.56. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $13.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CYCC. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Brookline Capital Management cut Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Institutional Trading of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,617 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. 16.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

