CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.65.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.50 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

CymaBay Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBAY opened at $32.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -33.45 and a beta of 0.32. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $32.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.21.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. On average, research analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CymaBay Therapeutics

In related news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $117,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $117,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $191,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,735 shares of company stock worth $1,367,690 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CymaBay Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 72,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 6.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

