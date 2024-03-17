Czech National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $5,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $89.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $94.50. The company has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GEHC shares. Mizuho raised their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.73.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Articles

