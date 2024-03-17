Czech National Bank Sells 452 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Czech National Bank decreased its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,343 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $78,939,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 307.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,223,000 after purchasing an additional 855,747 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,149,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,869,000 after purchasing an additional 813,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 504.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 792,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,541,000 after purchasing an additional 661,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI raised Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.18.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

PFG opened at $82.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.24. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $84.65.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.65%.

Principal Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

