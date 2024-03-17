D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Stock Price Up 0.5%

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.13 and last traded at $2.07. Approximately 3,298,702 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 4,192,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $332.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in D-Wave Quantum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in D-Wave Quantum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in D-Wave Quantum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in D-Wave Quantum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 49.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

