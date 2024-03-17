D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Trading 0.5% Higher

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.13 and last traded at $2.07. 3,298,702 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 4,192,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.
D-Wave Quantum Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QBTS. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 49.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
D-Wave Quantum Company Profile
D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.
