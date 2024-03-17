D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF) Short Interest Update

D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the February 14th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.0 days.
D2L Stock Up 0.7 %
OTCMKTS:DTLIF opened at C$8.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.51. D2L has a 1 year low of C$4.86 and a 1 year high of C$8.32.
D2L Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than D2L
- What is a Special Dividend?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for D2L Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D2L and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.