Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Short Interest Update

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the February 14th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Daimler Truck Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:DTRUY opened at $25.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.91. Daimler Truck has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55.
Daimler Truck Company Profile
