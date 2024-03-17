Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Short Interest Update

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the February 14th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Daimler Truck Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTRUY opened at $25.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.91. Daimler Truck has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55.

Get Daimler Truck alerts:

Daimler Truck Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.