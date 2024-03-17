David S. Lowden Purchases 250,000 Shares of Capita plc (LON:CPI) Stock

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Free Report) insider David S. Lowden purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £35,000 ($44,843.05).

Shares of Capita stock opened at GBX 13.55 ($0.17) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 631.77, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Capita plc has a one year low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a one year high of GBX 39.74 ($0.51). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 18.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 18.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £227.64 million, a P/E ratio of -677.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.89.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CPI shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Capita to GBX 1,800 ($23.06) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

