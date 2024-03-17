Decarbonization Plus Acquisition (OTCMKTS:DCRBU) Trading Up 0.5%

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DCRBU – Get Free Report) was up 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.59 and last traded at $11.15. Approximately 4,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 45,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.15.
About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the hydrogen fuel cell powered commercial vehicles business.
Featured Stories
