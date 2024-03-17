Decklar Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKLRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Decklar Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKLRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the February 14th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of DKLRF opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06. Decklar Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.17.

Decklar Resources Inc operates as an independent international oil and gas company in Nigeria and Canada. The company holds interests in the Oza Oil Field that covers an area of 20 square kilometers located onshore in the northern part of Oil Mining Lease (OML) 11 in Nigeria's Eastern Niger Delta; the Asaramatoru Field located onshore in the southern swamp section of OML 11 in the Eastern Niger Delta; and the Emohua Oil Field located onshore in the southeastern section of OML 22 in the Eastern Niger Delta.

