Decklar Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKLRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Decklar Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKLRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the February 14th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Decklar Resources Price Performance
Shares of DKLRF opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06. Decklar Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.17.
About Decklar Resources
