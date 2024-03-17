Delek US (NYSE:DK) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.49 and last traded at $29.49. 519,275 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 979,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.67.

DK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Delek US in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on Delek US from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 134.09 and a beta of 1.31.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 445.45%.

In related news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $60,505.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,925 shares in the company, valued at $539,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,976 shares of company stock worth $135,738. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 129.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 7,892 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Delek US during the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Delek US by 34.7% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 201,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 51,982 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 35.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 830.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

