Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) Short Interest Update

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the February 14th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Desert Mountain Energy Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:DMEHF opened at 0.18 on Friday. Desert Mountain Energy has a fifty-two week low of 0.17 and a fifty-two week high of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of 0.26.
Desert Mountain Energy Company Profile
