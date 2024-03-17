Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) Short Interest Update

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the February 14th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Desert Mountain Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DMEHF opened at 0.18 on Friday. Desert Mountain Energy has a fifty-two week low of 0.17 and a fifty-two week high of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of 0.26.

Desert Mountain Energy Company Profile

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas, and mineral properties in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It holds interest in the Holbrook Basin helium project covering an area of 74,421 acres located in the Eastern Arizona. The company was formerly known as African Queen Mines Ltd.

