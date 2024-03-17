Deterra Royalties Limited (OTCMKTS:DETRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Deterra Royalties Limited (OTCMKTS:DETRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 522,200 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the February 14th total of 668,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 145.1 days.
Deterra Royalties Price Performance
DETRF opened at C$3.41 on Friday. Deterra Royalties has a 52-week low of C$2.79 and a 52-week high of C$3.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.31.
Deterra Royalties Company Profile
