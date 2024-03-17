Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 92.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 994,317 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 12,003,472 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.31% of Western Digital worth $45,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Western Digital by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,028,114 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $138,173,000 after acquiring an additional 66,680 shares during the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $884,000. Sora Investors LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 441.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sora Investors LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,830,000 after acquiring an additional 265,000 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $463,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Western Digital by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,657,334 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $121,254,000 after acquiring an additional 34,570 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Western Digital from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Western Digital Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ WDC opened at $59.79 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.97 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.55.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.61. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

