Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 653,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,462 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.27% of Principal Financial Group worth $47,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,939,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 307.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,223,000 after acquiring an additional 855,747 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,149,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,869,000 after acquiring an additional 813,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 504.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 792,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,541,000 after acquiring an additional 661,348 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.18.

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 2.5 %

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $82.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $84.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.65%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

