Deutsche Bank AG Has $42.11 Million Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 455,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.22% of Entergy worth $42,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Entergy by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 27,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 11,598 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 464.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Entergy by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 101,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after acquiring an additional 24,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Entergy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,506,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,883,000 after acquiring an additional 48,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In related news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,312.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,312.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $151,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $101.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.65. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 40.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ETR. Bank of America raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.73.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

