Deutsche Bank AG Has $46.56 Million Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 618,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,669 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.12% of American Electric Power worth $46,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2,343.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on AEP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.50 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.08.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.3 %

American Electric Power stock opened at $82.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.74 and a 200-day moving average of $79.00. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.51.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.82%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

