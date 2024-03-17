Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 17,975 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 854,684 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,975 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.11% of Las Vegas Sands worth $39,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 652,220 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,898,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,195 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1,422.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,976 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $11,482,000 after purchasing an additional 230,750 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 653.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 55,752 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 48,352 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.82.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

NYSE LVS opened at $51.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.26. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

