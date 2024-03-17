Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 98,903 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,118,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,903 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.50% of Bath & Body Works worth $37,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,074,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,573,000 after buying an additional 174,915 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 0.7% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 13,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,375,000 after purchasing an additional 98,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,038,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,264,000 after purchasing an additional 58,201 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 8.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,364,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,326,000 after purchasing an additional 484,674 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,967,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,824,000 after purchasing an additional 242,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $45.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.18. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $48.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.85.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BBWI shares. Barclays cut Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Profile

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.