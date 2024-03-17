Deutsche Bank AG Raises Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 652,989 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,191 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.31% of Seagate Technology worth $43,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.6% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,542 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,768 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.9% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 9,294 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,616 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

STX stock opened at $86.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.33. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $54.32 and a 52-week high of $101.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

