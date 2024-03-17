Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,789 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.21% of ResMed worth $46,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ResMed by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in ResMed by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in ResMed by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in ResMed by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at about $694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Performance

NYSE:RMD opened at $190.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.32 and a 200 day moving average of $163.52. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.65. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.24 and a 1-year high of $243.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 19.77%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 31.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $34,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total value of $1,997,387.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,404 shares in the company, valued at $28,751,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $34,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,216 shares of company stock worth $2,046,617. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ResMed from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ResMed from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.30.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

