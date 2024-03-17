Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64,263 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.61% of Generac worth $40,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after buying an additional 130,854 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,010,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,047,000 after buying an additional 261,050 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,954,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,439,000 after buying an additional 49,465 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,633,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,956,000 after buying an additional 147,523 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,352,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,152,000 after purchasing an additional 42,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total value of $576,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,690 shares in the company, valued at $66,561,441.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GNRC. Citigroup upped their price target on Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.79.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $111.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.44. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $156.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.97 and a 200 day moving average of $113.32.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

