Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,214 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,752 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,793,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Devon Energy by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,647,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $555,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,194 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,874,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.65.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Devon Energy stock opened at $47.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.18. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $56.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.69.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 13.72%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

