DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DXCM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $136.67.

DXCM stock opened at $130.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.01. DexCom has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $139.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total value of $10,803,093.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,479,027.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total value of $10,803,093.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,479,027.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total transaction of $192,644.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,527,797.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,498 shares of company stock valued at $23,441,441. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 23,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. True Vision MN LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in DexCom by 2,076.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,126,382 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $139,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,626 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

