DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) Trading Up 1.9%

DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 8,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 80,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners increased their target price on DIAGNOS from C$1.00 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Get DIAGNOS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS Stock Up 1.9 %

Insider Activity at DIAGNOS

The stock has a market cap of C$20.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of -0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.28.

In related news, insider Tristram Coffin sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total value of C$240,000.00. 14.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIAGNOS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DIAGNOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIAGNOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.