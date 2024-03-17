DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) Trading Up 1.9%

DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 8,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 80,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners increased their target price on DIAGNOS from C$1.00 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DIAGNOS
DIAGNOS Stock Up 1.9 %
Insider Activity at DIAGNOS
In related news, insider Tristram Coffin sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total value of C$240,000.00. 14.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
DIAGNOS Company Profile
DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than DIAGNOS
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for DIAGNOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIAGNOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.