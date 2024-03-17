Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

DGLY opened at $2.50 on Friday. Digital Ally has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $5.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average of $2.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digital Ally stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Free Report) by 449.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 61,305 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Digital Ally worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.

See Also

