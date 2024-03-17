Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) Short Interest Up 30.3% in February

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 91,500 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the February 14th total of 70,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DFGP opened at $52.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.94. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.14 and a fifty-two week high of $53.60.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0669 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Applied Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $392,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $371,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,191,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $21,353,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,491,000.

