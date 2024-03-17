Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) Short Interest Up 30.3% in February

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 91,500 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the February 14th total of 70,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:DFGP opened at $52.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.94. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.14 and a fifty-two week high of $53.60.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0669 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%.
