Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $55.55 and last traded at $55.55. 770 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.64.

Direxion Work From Home ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.33 and a 200-day moving average of $51.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.10 million, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Work From Home ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 334.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Work From Home ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Work From Home ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Work From Home ETF

The Direxion Work From Home ETF (WFH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Remote Work index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of global firms that provide technology that supports a more flexible work environment. Stocks are selected using a proprietary natural language processing algorithm.

