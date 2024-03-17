Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the February 14th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Disco Price Performance

DSCSY opened at $32.56 on Friday. Disco has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $36.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.37 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.41.

Get Disco alerts:

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $521.41 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Disco will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Disco Company Profile

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws. The company also offers precision processing tools, such as dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.