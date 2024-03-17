Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.78.

NYSE:DFS opened at $120.24 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $79.04 and a twelve month high of $127.70. The company has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.74.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

