DNB Asset Management AS Buys 1,830 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $7,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 56.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Republic Services from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.92.

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG stock opened at $186.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $58.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.69 and a 12-month high of $192.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.54.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

