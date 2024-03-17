DNB Asset Management AS Decreases Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $9,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter valued at $12,047,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,214,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,518,000 after acquiring an additional 50,717 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Dollar General by 253.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 64,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 46,324 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter valued at $1,374,000. Finally, Nine27 Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter valued at $5,290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $151.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.38. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $222.99.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. Dollar General’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.68.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

