Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.80-7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.42. The company issued revenue guidance of +6.0-6.7% yr/yr to ~$41.0-41.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $40.27 billion. Dollar General also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.800-7.550 EPS.

Dollar General Trading Up 1.3 %

Dollar General stock opened at $151.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $222.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.46 and its 200-day moving average is $128.38. The company has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.41.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

DG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dollar General from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Dollar General from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar General from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dollar General from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.68.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

