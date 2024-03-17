Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.500-1.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Dollar General also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.800-7.550 EPS.

Dollar General Trading Up 1.3 %

Dollar General stock opened at $151.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.46 and its 200 day moving average is $128.38. Dollar General has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $222.99.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Dollar General from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dollar General from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Dollar General from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360,413 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $564,881,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,202,000 after purchasing an additional 994,813 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Dollar General by 242.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 672,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,576,000 after purchasing an additional 475,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

