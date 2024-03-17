Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.88. Dollar General also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.800-7.550 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $151.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.46 and its 200-day moving average is $128.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $222.99.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Dollar General from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Dollar General from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.68.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360,413 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,202,000 after acquiring an additional 994,813 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,412 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $564,881,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 9.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,956,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,853,000 after acquiring an additional 174,439 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

