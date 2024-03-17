Dolly Varden Silver (CVE:DV) Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of Dolly Varden Silver Co. (CVE:DV – Get Free Report) were up 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.80. Approximately 151,245 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 263,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dolly Varden Silver from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Dolly Varden Silver Stock Up 2.6 %

The firm has a market cap of C$216.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.76.

Dolly Varden Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Kitsault Valley project, which comprises the Dolly Varden property and the Homestake Ridge property covering an area of 163 square kilometers located in Golden Triangle of British Columbia, Canada; and the Big Bulk property located in Canada.

