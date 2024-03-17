Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DMPZF) and Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Head-To-Head Contrast

Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DMPZF – Get Free Report) and Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Domino’s Pizza Group and Arcos Dorados’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Domino’s Pizza Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Arcos Dorados $4.33 billion 0.55 $140.34 million $0.85 13.35

Arcos Dorados has higher revenue and earnings than Domino’s Pizza Group.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Domino’s Pizza Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 Arcos Dorados 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Domino’s Pizza Group and Arcos Dorados, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Arcos Dorados has a consensus target price of $13.38, suggesting a potential upside of 17.84%. Given Arcos Dorados’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Arcos Dorados is more favorable than Domino’s Pizza Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.3% of Arcos Dorados shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Domino’s Pizza Group and Arcos Dorados’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Domino’s Pizza Group N/A N/A N/A Arcos Dorados 4.18% 46.88% 6.75%

Summary

Arcos Dorados beats Domino’s Pizza Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012. Domino's Pizza Group plc was founded in 1960 and is based in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Montevideo, Uruguay.

