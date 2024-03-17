Donald G. Lang Sells 72,600 Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) Director Donald G. Lang sold 72,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.49, for a total transaction of C$5,190,144.96.

CCL Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

TSE CCL.B opened at C$71.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$62.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$59.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.89. CCL Industries Inc. has a one year low of C$52.82 and a one year high of C$74.49. The firm has a market cap of C$11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pi Financial increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$76.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CCL Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$78.80.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

