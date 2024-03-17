DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the February 14th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:DBL opened at $15.22 on Friday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $15.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.83.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%.
Institutional Trading of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
