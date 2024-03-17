DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the February 14th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DBL opened at $15.22 on Friday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $15.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.83.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%.

Institutional Trading of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 10.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 6.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 25,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 8.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 6.2% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

