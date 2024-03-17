Douglas A. Linebarger Sells 33,593 Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Stock

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 33,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $792,458.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 262,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,198,248.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alkami Technology Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ ALKT opened at $23.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.02 and a beta of 0.41. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $26.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Alkami Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alkami Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALKT. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 28.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,841,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,662,000 after buying an additional 92,155 shares during the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

