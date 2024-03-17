Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Short Interest Down 13.5% in February

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 247,000 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the February 14th total of 285,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.1 days.

Dream Unlimited Price Performance

DRUNF stock opened at $14.64 on Friday. Dream Unlimited has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.37.

Get Dream Unlimited alerts:

Dream Unlimited Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1105 per share. This is a positive change from Dream Unlimited’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

About Dream Unlimited

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.