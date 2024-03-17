DriveWealth Power Saver ETF (NYSEARCA:EERN) Trading Down 1.5%

DriveWealth Power Saver ETF (NYSEARCA:EERN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.37. Approximately 4,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 13,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.
DriveWealth Power Saver ETF Stock Down 1.5 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.37.
