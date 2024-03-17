Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EGLE. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $52.20 to $63.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Noble Financial reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Shares of EGLE stock opened at $61.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $680.10 million, a P/E ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 1.49. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12-month low of $39.15 and a 12-month high of $65.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.44.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The shipping company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $104.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.16 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 4.62%. Research analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 969,094 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,555,000 after buying an additional 35,631 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,027 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,176,000 after acquiring an additional 106,469 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 542,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,942,000 after acquiring an additional 11,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,659,000 after acquiring an additional 55,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 340,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,972,000 after acquiring an additional 30,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, and cement. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

