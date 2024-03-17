Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.
Eastern Price Performance
EML stock opened at $28.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.63. Eastern has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $28.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.47 and its 200 day moving average is $20.79. The firm has a market cap of $177.05 million, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.11.
Eastern Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.12%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastern
Eastern Company Profile
The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.
