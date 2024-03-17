Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 6.71%.

Eastman Kodak Price Performance

Eastman Kodak stock opened at $4.81 on Friday. Eastman Kodak has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.92. The stock has a market cap of $382.65 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Institutional Trading of Eastman Kodak

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Eastman Kodak by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,153,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 579,845 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Eastman Kodak by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 992,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after buying an additional 429,483 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Eastman Kodak by 90.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 760,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 361,234 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Kodak by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 610,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 304,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 432,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 244,160 shares during the period. 31.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eastman Kodak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

Further Reading

