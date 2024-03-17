Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 89,800 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the February 14th total of 80,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EFR opened at $12.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average is $12.48. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $13.28.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 57.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 718,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,629,000 after buying an additional 261,255 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 23.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 570,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after buying an additional 108,647 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 228,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 104,260 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 515.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 103,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 486.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 92,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 76,505 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.