Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 89,800 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the February 14th total of 80,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:EFR opened at $12.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average is $12.48. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $13.28.
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
