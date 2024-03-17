eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC decreased its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,680 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in eBay by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 6,297 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in eBay by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,316 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in eBay by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,262 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in eBay by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in eBay by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,121 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EBAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on eBay from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on eBay from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.84.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $52.20 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $52.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.92. The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 20.69%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,128,606.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

