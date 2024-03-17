EBOS Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EBOSF) Short Interest Update

EBOS Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EBOSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 232,600 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the February 14th total of 280,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

EBOS Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EBOSF opened at $22.44 on Friday. EBOS Group has a 12 month low of $22.44 and a 12 month high of $22.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.05.

EBOS Group Company Profile

EBOS Group Limited engages in the marketing, wholesale, and distribution of healthcare, medical, pharmaceutical, and animal care products in Australia, New Zealand, and Southeast Asia. It operates through Healthcare and Animal Care segments. The company provides healthcare logistics; medication management solutions; pharmacy management software; loyalty, generics, compliance, business intelligence, and store software services; and health communications, programs, and consultancy services.

