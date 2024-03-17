ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Short Interest Down 11.6% in February

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,307,100 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the February 14th total of 6,004,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 51.1 days.
ECN Capital Trading Down 3.5 %
OTCMKTS ECNCF opened at $1.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $2.60.
ECN Capital Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ECN Capital
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.