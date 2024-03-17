ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Short Interest Down 11.6% in February

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,307,100 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the February 14th total of 6,004,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 51.1 days.

ECN Capital Trading Down 3.5 %

OTCMKTS ECNCF opened at $1.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $2.60.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

